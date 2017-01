The American Meteorological Society is in Seattle for its annual meeting.

AMS President Dr. Frederick Carr and National Weather Service mascot Owlie Skywarn joined M.J. at the Weather Wall to talk about WeatherFest – a FREE event for families and all weather enthusiasts.

WeatherFest is Sunday, January 22nd, Noon to 4 p.m. at the Washington State Convention Center, 6th floor ballroom.