SEATTLE — We’re taking an in-depth look at how a Trump presidency will impact life in Western Washington. One area we could see changes is gun rights.

During the campaign, Donald Trump promised to defend the Second Amendment, the right to bear arms. Saying as president, he`ll do everything he can to empower law-abiding gun owners

The question: What impact will that really have on gun laws here in Washington.

Matt Lorch takes a closer look: