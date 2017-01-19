× First data of oil movement released following state law

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ New data collected by the state shows that nearly 618 million gallons of crude oil moved on trains through Washington in the last quarter.

From October to December 2016, a weekly average of 44 million gallons of crude oil, mostly from North Dakota, was transported by rail. No spills were reported during that time.

The report released Thursday is the first data collected under a 2015 state law requiring disclosure of oil moving on trains and through pipelines. Vessels previously had to report such information.

Pipelines have until the end of January to report so that data isn’t yet available.

The report shows that most of the crude oil in Washington continues to move by vessels. About 1.4 billion gallons of crude oil was moved by vessels in the last three months of 2016. That represents about 65 percent of reported crude oil movement.