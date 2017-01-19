Ferndale woman arrested for allegedly threatening Gov. Inslee

FERNDALE, Wash.— A 42-year-old Ferndale woman was arrested Thursday in connection with a threat made against Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

Washington State Patrol spokesman Kyle Moore said Deborah Lea Lindor called the governor’s office Monday and “made a physical threat against the Governor.”

Moore declined to elaborate on the threat.

The Washington State Patrol provides security to the governor. Moore said troopers traced the call to Lindor.

State Patrol troopers arrested Lindor Thursday for “threats against the Governor or family.”

The Associated Press said Lindor was booked into jail Thursday and could face felony charges of threatening to harm.

The AP said Lindor was arrested in July and later pleaded guilty to two felonies after she threw a rock at a jail lobby window and struck a corrections deputy.

Charging papers say jail staff found a baggie of methamphetamine in her pocket.