Federal Way police would like you to help ID mail thieves caught on camera

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Three people were caught on camera breaking into mail boxes at a senior mobile home park in Federal Way — and police are asking for help in identifying them.

The video was taken Wednesday at a senior mobile home park off 272nd in Federal Way. You can see the three suspects just going to town, breaking into boxes and loading mail into bags by the armful.

In a matter of minutes, the suspects made off with a ton of mail, causing $10,000 in damage to the mailboxes.

Unfortunately, police say, it didn't take long for the supects to take things to the next level -- within hours of the theft, a check stolen from one of those elderly residents was forged and cashed, costing the victim about $450.

If you know who the suspects are and can help police identify them, there could be an $1,000 reward for you. Just call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.