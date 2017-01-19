Epic proposal: Man sews princess dress for recreation of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A tale as old as time.

One man's proposal to his girlfriend is sure to make any Disney fan smile.

Joel Lynch spent 30 days sewing this special dress for his girlfriend to wear for her surprise proposal.

If it's starting to look familiar, it's Belle's dress from Beauty and the Beast. His girlfriend Cara loves the movie, and he wanted to make his proposal based on it.

He didn't just recreate the famous dress for her -- he set out to recreate an entire scene from the movie!

On the big day, he gave his fiancée the dress in her college library. She put it on and they danced to the famous Tale as Old as Time song from the Disney Classic.