× Controversial far-right speaker sells out talks at WSU Pullman, UW; protests planned

SEATTLE (AP) — Tickets for speeches by a far-right commentator who is known for leading a hate campaign that resulted in a lifetime ban from Twitter have sold out at the University of Washington and Washington State University.

The Seattle Times reports that Milo Yiannopoulos will speak to packed houses at WSU Pullman on Thursday and UW on Friday.

Yiannopoulos writes for right-wing Breitbart News and is permanently banned from Twitter after leading a harassment campaign against “Ghostbusters” actress Leslie Jones. He is speaking at colleges nationwide as part of a tour.

His speech at the University of California Davis last Friday was canceled by its sponsors after protesters blocked access to the lecture hall.

More than one protest is planned for Yiannopoulos’ appearance at UW, as multiple events have popped up on Facebook. One refers to him as an “avid Trump supporter, racist, misogynist,” and encourages people to attend and “lets show him and the students who invited him that this kind of bigotry is not welcome in our city.”