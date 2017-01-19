× Bremerton-Seattle ferry run limited due to ‘corrosion’ found on boat

SEATTLE — Two ferry runs between Bremerton and Seattle were canceled Thursday and others were restricted after one boat was indefinitely taken out of service due to “corrosion” found on the vessel.

The 12:35 p.m. sailing from Seattle and the 1:45 p.m. sailing from Bremerton were canceled as a “result of some interior structural corrosion found on the M/V Kaleetan, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.

UPDATE: Next Sailing to Bremerton leaves Seattle at 1:30pm on M/V Hyak. Next trip to Seattle is 3PM. Full schedule:https://t.co/x5hdpkQxt2 pic.twitter.com/hjJgX7xJ1V — WA State Ferries (@wsferries) January 19, 2017

The exact cause and extent of corrosion was not immediately released.

Starting at 3 p.m., the 87-car M/V Tillikum will operate the route. Officials encouraged ferry users to arrive to the dock early, as the Tillikum has less available car space than the out-of-service Kaleetan.