3 people shot, wounded at Crocodile Cafe in Belltown, Seattle police say

SEATTLE — Three people were shot and wounded at the Crocodile Cafe in Belltown Thursday night when a gunman opened fire outside the building, striking two women standing near windows inside the club and a man outside, Seattle police said.

The three victims were rushed to Harborview Medical Center. Their conditions were not immediately known. Seattle police Detective Mark Jamieson said only that they were “being treated” for their wounds.

Jamieson said detectives were interviewing witnesses to try to get a description of a suspect or a possible suspect vehicle. There were unconfirmed reports that the suspect fled in a vehicle.

Jamieson said there were “multiple shots” fired outside the Crocodile Cafe at 2200 2nd Ave. shortly before 11 p.m.

A man standing outside was hit, Jamieson said, and two women who were standing near windows inside the club were also struck by bullets.

Detectives from the department’s Gang Unit were called in for the investigation, Jamieson said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.