Trump makes surprise visit to his Washington hotel 2 days before inauguration

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is making a surprise visit to his Washington hotel two days before his inauguration.

Trump, who is in town for a pair of fundraisers, pulled up to the Trump International Hotel with his lengthy motorcade just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday for a late dinner.

Trump is set to return to Washington for good Thursday. But as per tradition, he’ll be staying at Blair House — the president’s guest house across from the White House — instead of his Pennsylvania Avenue hotel the night before his inauguration.

Trump made frequent unannounced stops at the building to check in on its construction during the campaign.

The hotel is currently off-limits to reporters. The hotel’s director of sales and marketing told the AP earlier Wednesday that media are banned through Sunday to protect guests’ privacy.