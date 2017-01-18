× Three Pit Bull Terriers attack 7-year-old boy in Sedro Wooley

SEDRO WOOLEY, Wash. – A 7-year-old boy suffered extensive wounds to his face and head after being attacked by three Pit Bull Terriers at a home in Sedro Wooley, Mount Vernon police said.

The boy was sent first to Skagit Valley Hosiptal and then Seattle Children’s after the Jan. 12 attack.

Police were called a day after the attack, and said the 32-year-old woman who owned the dogs told them she didn’t have them and didn’t know where they were.

Five days later, police were able to track the dogs down at another home in Sedro Wooley. The dogs were seized and are being held under quarantine while the animal control office decides whether to declare them “dangerous dogs.”

Detectives said they are reviewing the case to determine if there is a basis for criminal charges.