Sloppy days: Passing showers, with isolated thunderstorms Thursday

SEATTLE — La Nina rolls on.

There will be some dry periods Thursday, but only some and plan on squalls moving in that could bring thunder and lightning, Q13 Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said.

The mountains get back to snow, with about 6 new inches expected to fall. Snoqualmie Pass was closed to traffic Wednesday because of icy conditions, but the Washington State Department of Transportation said it might reopen Thursday after it reassesses the situation.

“Friday looks pleasant and dry,” Kelley said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The weekend will have some passing showers, with a snow level near 1,000 feet. The metro area (Everett to Tacoma) gets some rain this weekend but there will be more dry periods than wet ones.

With a high of 53° today was the warmest day in Seattle since before Thanksgiving. Last day with a high of at least 53°...Nov. 22. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 19, 2017

Temperatures this weekend cool off. Highs near 43 and lows near 34.

"Most of next week looks dry!" Kelley says.