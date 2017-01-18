× Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Lynnwood; driver arrested

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Police arrested a woman Tuesday night on investigation of vehicular homicide after a person was hit and killed by a car in Lynnwood.

Police were called to reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash around 9 p.m. in the 4600 block of 176th Street SW.

The pedestrian was killed in the crash, police said. Their age, sex or name was not immediately released.

Police arrested the driver of the involved vehicle, a female adult, on investigation of vehicular homicide.

The roadway was closed for about three hours in the area, police said.