Local impact of Trump presidency: Caring for our military veterans

SEATTLE — Leading up to Inauguration Day, we’re taking a closer look at the impact the Trump presidency will have on our lives here in Washington.

Donald Trump campaigned on making life and health care better for our military veterans. Vets turned around and supported him in the election, 2-to-1, over Hillary Clinton, according to exit polls.

In 2015, the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs revealed hundreds of thousands of veterans died before their medical care applications were processed by the VA. The questions remains, will care really get better under a President Trump?

Matt Lorch has a closer look: