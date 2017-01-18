× Ice, wind and rain: When will it let up?

SEATTLE — Urban flooding. Passes closed. High wind on the coast.

Can you believe two days ago it was cold and dry?

The downpour of rain we’ve seen for the past 12 hours will continue through the day, Q13 News forecaster Erin Mayovsky says. This means a slew of weather warnings for the area, as mountain ice, rising rivers and coastal high tides become a concern.

SeaTac Airport saw 1.74 inches of rainfall Tuesday, more than doubling our monthly total. Rain will continue in the morning, but taper off a bit in the evening. Highs will top out around 50 degrees.

Lots of rain means standing water on the roads. Please use caution & drive for conditions. ☔️ https://t.co/hkZklvGHLM — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) January 18, 2017

“Heavy rain will continue at times this morning, otherwise rain will let up as we go through the day,” Mayovsky said.

Mountain pass travel will remain a concern through the day. Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass is closed due to multiple slides and falling trees. Up to an inch of ice is likely to fall, Mayovsky says, and a winter storm warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Parts of the Olympics and Cascades are also under an Avalanche Warning.

The east side of the mountains also remains treacherous due to ice.

High winds are expected on the coast Wednesday, including Admiralty Inlet as well as the north Puget Sound in Island, Skagit and San Juan and Whatcom counties.

“Gusts could reach 60 mph at times,” Mayovsky said.

Some flooding is possible, Mayovsky said, with Mason County and Rivers like the Skokomish and Nooksack the likely culprits. However, flooding shouldn’t last long or be too wide spread.

Showers will remain Thursday and through the weekend. Highs should top out around 50, with lows in the upper 30s. A typical Seattle pattern of rain and highs in the mid-to-upper 40s will persist into early next week.