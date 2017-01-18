Everett police release dramatic armed robbery video in effort to ID 2 suspects

EVERETT, Wash. — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects after an armed robbery at an Everett hotel.

According to Everett police, two men walked into the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites, located on 19th Ave SE, at 2 a.m. on January 5th.

Video shows the two men approach the front desk employee. One of the suspects pulled out a semi-automatic pistol, pointed it at the woman and demanded cash. After the woman gave him the cash, the other suspect grabbed her cell phone before leaving.

Both suspects were described as clean-shaven males in their mid 20s, with black hair, brown eyes, approximately 5' 6" and 140 pounds. Both were wearing jeans and dark hoodies. One hoodie had the word "Dolphin" on it.

If you recognize them, submit the information via the P3 Tips App to Crime Stoppers or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You could be in line for up to a $1,000 cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.