Edgar Martinez on ballot for Baseball Hall of Fame

Seattle Mariners fans will find out Wednesday if Edgar Martinez gets the nod for Baseball’s Hall of Fame.

The Mariners former designated hitter is up against tough competition including Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling, Manny Ramirez, Vladimir Guerrero and Ivan Rodriguez.

It is traditionally tough for a designated hitter to get into the hall, but Martinez keeps moving up in votes.

Three years ago, Martinez received just 25 percent of the votes for the hall. And even though he's expected to get the necessary 75 percent today, it's possible he could end up around 60 percent.

The class of 2017 will be announced in the afternoon.

Martinez has two more years of eligibility.