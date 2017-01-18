× Edgar Martinez falls short in Baseball Hall of Fame vote

COOPERSTOWN, NY — Former Seattle Mariners designated hitter Edgar Martinez fell short of getting the votes necessary to enter the Baseball Hall of Fame Wednesday.

Martinez will not join Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez as the class of 2017 entering the Hall. Bagwell drew 86.2 percent and Raines got 86 percent. Rodriguez had 76 percent — he received four more votes than the necessary 332 of 442 (75 percent).

Martinez received 58.6 percent of the vote.

#Mariners legend Edgar Martinez fails to make #HallofFame once again, garnering 58% of the vote. His totals are steadily rising each year. pic.twitter.com/a1NOnWxXmM — Bill Wixey (@BillWixey) January 18, 2017

This was Martinez’s eighth year of eligibility. He has two more years of eligibility on the ballot.

There is hope, however, as Martinez’s vote totals have steadily risen each year. In 2016, he received 43.4 percent of the vote.

Martinez said in a press conference after the announcement was released that he didn’t think he would make it into the Hall this year, but wanted to see how much of an increase in votes he would garner. He also thanked the fans.

Edgar: "It's humbling to see the support of the fans, that they wanted me to get in so bad. I'm almost at a loss for words." #EdgarHOF — Mariners (@Mariners) January 18, 2017

This story is breaking and will be updated shortly.