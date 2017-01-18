Amazon, others to accept food stamps for grocery delivery in pilot program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- This summer Amazon will start accepting food stamps from customers in New York, New Jersey and Maryland. This is part of a two-year pilot program with several other grocery retailers.

According to our news partner The Seattle Times, the program shows that Amazon wants to appeal to lower-income shoppers.

Amazon hasn't been approved to accept food stamps in Washington state yet. But if you want to order groceries online, Safeway will be allowed to accept food stamps online as part of the two-year test program.