Tom Cable doesn't get 49ers job, will be back with Seahawks

SEATTLE – Tom Cable’s not going anywhere.

Cable’s agent on Tuesday said the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive line coach was recommitting to the team after interviewing on Sunday to be the San Francisco 49ers’ head coach.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the 49ers will request a second interview with Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan after Sunday’s NFC Championship, and that they plan to offer him the job whenever the season ends.

Just spoke with my client Tom Cable and he is reaffirming his commitment to the Seahawks. He wishes to thank the 49ers for the consideration — Doug Hendrickson (@DHendrickson41) January 17, 2017

49ers plan to offer their HC job to Falcons' OC Kyle Shanahan whenever Atlanta’s season ends, sources tell ESPN. Willing to wait for him. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 17, 2017

Cable formerly coached the Oakland Raiders.

During Pete Carroll’s season-ending press conference on Monday, Carroll said he thought Cable had a good shot at landing the job.

Cable wasn’t the only Seahawks coordinator who drew some interest. Defensive coordinator Kris Richard interviewed with the Buffalo Bills last week, but that job ultimately went to Sean McDermott.