Suspect in series of espresso stand robberies, bank holdup in Snohomish County arrested

EVERETT, Wash. — A suspect in a series of espresso stand robberies in Snohomish County has been arrested, Everett Police said Tuesday night.

As detectives were gathering evidence in the case, the Columbia Bank in Snohomish was robbed earlier Tuesday. Police said they believed the same suspect was responsible.

“This afternoon, the suspect was arrested and interviewed by detectives where he admitted to robbing the bank and espresso stands,” Everett Police said in a news release Tuesday night. “The suspect has been booked into the Snohomish County Jail on multiple counts of robbery.”

Since Jan. 4, there had been three possibly related espresso stand robberies in Everett. There were three similar espresso stand robberies in Arlington and one in Marysville, where the suspect’s description was the same as the Everett robberies, police said.

In each case, the robber was described as a white man in his late 20s, approximately 6 feet tall with a skinny build, brown hair, brown eyes, and scruffy facial hair. He was wearing a camouflage hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

