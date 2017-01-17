Stillborn Portland infant highlights Oregon homeless problem

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A stillborn infant was found with his homeless mother at a street side bus stop during unusually cold weather.

And while the infant’s death was not blamed on below-freezing temperatures it has driven home just how ruthless this winter has been for Portland’s homeless population, with four recent deaths attributed to exposure.

The infant was found Jan. 9 after emergency responders were called about a woman standing in the cold with a baby. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tuesday that the baby boy was stillborn.

The infant’s death was first reported Monday by Willamette Week, a weekly Portland newspaper, after four homeless adults died this month.

January has brought snow, ice and bone-chilling temperatures to the city more accustomed to mild temperatures and rain.