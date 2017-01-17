× Seattle police search for stabber

Seattle police are searching for the person who stabbed a man in the International District after a fight Monday night. It happened in front of the Bartell Drugs on South Jackson Street just after 7:30.

First responders rushed the victim to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, but police were not able to catch the stabber, who may have gotten on a bus at the station across the street.

Police have not released any details about the suspected stabber, or what might have led up to the crime.