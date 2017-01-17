× Seahawks’ Jimmy Graham, K.J. Wright added to Pro Bowl roster

SEATTLE – Make that six Seattle Seahawks on the NFC’s Pro Bowl team.

Linebacker K.J Wright and tight end Jimmy Graham were added to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday as replacements, the Seahawks announced in a release.

Wright, who is frequently cited as one of the team’s most underrated players, is in the Pro Bowl for the first time in his six-year career. He had career highs with 126 tackles, four sacks and 12 tackles for loss, and tied a career high with five passes defensed.

Graham, on the other hand, is in for the fourth time. He had 65 catches for 923 yards and six touchdowns.

Seahawks.com pointed out that the Seahawks now have seven defensive starters with at least one Pro Bowl to their credit.