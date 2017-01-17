× Proposed legislation would raise smoking age to 21 in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Once again Washington lawmakers are proposing legislation to raise the legal age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21.

An effort to raise it the last two years didn’t gain traction, but lawmakers are once again proposing a bill.

Purchase of vaping devices and e-cigarettes by those under 21 would also be banned by the bill.

A report by the state Department of Health says smoking-related illnesses cost each Washington household about $628 a year in health care costs.

Hawaii raised its smoking age to 21 — becoming the first state to do so. California has also raised the smoking age from 18 to 21.