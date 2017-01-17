Eastern Washington University alum shot multiple times, fights to survive at Harborview

SEATTLE — An Eastern Washington University alum is fighting to survive after being shot in Seattle’s Pioneer Square early Monday morning.

Alden Gibbs Jr.’s family said he was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Gibbs’s sister told Q13 News her brother had been shot 11 times.

Seattle police said it started as a fight outside of a nightclub, but it ended with the alleged gunman under arrest, and Alden critically wounded.

“All I know is that my brother is upstairs in the hospital bed fighting for his life,” said Rochelle Gibbs, Alden’s sister.

This past weekend, Alden and his friends said they rented a cabin to spend time together.

“Not even 24 hours ago me and my best friend were running into freezing water in Lake Chelan."

Only days later, Gibbs’ family said he’s struggling to stay alive.

“Who would ever expect that the end of our night of partying and dancing, we’re going to be rushing to an emergency room with bad news,” said Rochelle.

Gibbs’ family said he left a Pioneer Square nightclub early Monday morning when police responded to a call about a fight. Officers said they witnessed the suspect open fire on Gibbs while he was down on the ground. The suspect took off on foot but was soon caught.

Gibbs’ friends and family told Q13 News he is not a troublemaker, he’s a military veteran and a former star athlete at Eastern Washington University. He also played football during their 2010 championship run.

“He’s the type of person you want to be in the trenches with,” said Alden’s friend Kevin Winford II. “Not only the game but in life.”

“It’s bad,” said Rochelle. “I don’t want to see my baby brother laid up, tubes and wires and monitors beeping all around him.”

The man police accuse of pulling the trigger waived his appearance in a King County Superior Court on Tuesday. Despite not having a criminal history, the judge set bail at $300,000.

Now Gibbs' friends and family are asking for prayers and support, hoping he pulls through.

“No one wants to talk it out or even fight it out anymore,” said Rochelle. “It’s always weapons, always, and it’s so stupid.”

The suspect’s family was in court Tuesday afternoon. The suspect’s father-in-law told Q13 News he believes police arrested the wrong suspect.

Seattle police continue to investigate the shooting.