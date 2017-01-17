× ‘Don’t Drip and Drive:’ Pierce County encourages drivers to fix leaks

TACOMA — Pierce County officials are encouraging drivers to protect their vehicles and the environment by fixing leaks.

Motorists can find an affordable fix and keep harmful pollutants out of Puget Sound with the help of the “Don’t Drip and Drive” program.

“As part of the program, participating repair shops across Washington are conducting free visual leak inspections (a diagnostic service valued at up to $80) throughout the year. If there is a problem, the driver will receive a coupon for 10 percent off service (up to $50) to fix the problem – a total savings of up to $130. The coupon will expire Dec. 31, 2017.”

Here’s a list of Pierce County shops offering free visual inspections for leaks in 2017:

Bonney Lake

· Ernie’s Automotive, 9910 233rd Ave. E., Bonney Lake

Edgewood

· Sterling Automotive Service, 10218 24th St. E., Edgewood

Gig Harbor

· Gig Harbor Automotive Service, 4101 Harborview Dr., Gig Harbor

· Glen Cove Repair, 15312 92nd St. KPN, Gig Harbor

· Key Center Auto Repair, 12119 Key Peninsula Highway N., Gig Harbor

· Mackert Automotive, 3416 57th St. Court NW, Suite B, Gig Harbor

· Stroh’s Automotive Services, 3916 61st St. Ct. NW, Gig Harbor

Lakewood

· Meineke Car Care, 8724 South Tacoma Way, Lakewood

· Tveten’s Auto Clinic, 5425 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW, Lakewood

Puyallup

· 15th Street Automotive, 116 10th St. SE, Puyallup

· Apex Brake & Muffler Auto Repair, 13813 Meridian E, Puyallup

· Goodyear Auto Service, 11904 Meridian E., Suite C, Puyallup

· Meineke Car Care, 4021 Meridian S., Puyallup

· Meineke Car Care, 433 Meridian N., Puyallup

Spanaway

· Elite Automotive, 21621 Mountain Highway E., Spanaway

· Eurotech Auto Service, 221 170th St. S., Suite B, Spanaway

Sumner

· Car Smart Auto Service, 15532 Main St. E., Sumner

Tacoma

· All Transmissions & Automotive, 3113 S. Pine St., Tacoma

· Bristow’s Exclusive Auto Repair, 4731 S. Washington St., Tacoma

· Cooper’s Auto Repair Specialists, 1718 103rd St. E., Tacoma

· Cooper’s Auto Repair Specialists, 5315 122nd St. E, Tacoma

· Don Landis Shell, 2518 N. Stevens St., Tacoma

· Federal Way Automotive & Radiator, 8116 Pacific Highway E., Tacoma

· Kimball’s Alignment & Brake, 10105 Pacific Ave., Tacoma

· Meineke Car Care, 2701 Bridgeport Way W., Tacoma

· Meineke Car Care, 3024 6th Avenue, Tacoma

· Meineke Car Care, 13101 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

· Midland Automotive Inc., 1624 90th St. E., Tacoma

· Stroh’s Automotive Services, 4905 128th St. E., Tacoma

· South End Auto Care, 8318 Pacific Highway E., Tacoma

University Place

· AIR Import Repairs, 8016 27th St. W., University Place

· McCabe’s Automotive, 3147 Bridgeport Way W., University Place