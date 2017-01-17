× ‘A wild night for Western Washington’ as heavy rains, wind move in; Snoqualmie Pass closed

SEATTLE – We’re getting a break from the snow and the freezing cold, but it comes with a price.

Heavy winds and rain will likely lead to flooding and power outages in various parts of Western Washington on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, Q13 News meteorologist Walter Kelley said.

“A nasty night with tons of rain, wind, mountain ice and river flooding,” Kelley said. “Very wet for all of us.

“Most places will pick up an inch of rain tonight, with much more for the mountains. It’s going to be a wild night for Western Washington.”

Kelly said the Skokomish and Nooksack rivers will flood, and urban flooding could be a problem for the commute Wednesday morning.

Winds could reach 30 mph in the Seattle area.

Some areas on the coast could see up to 5 inches of rain, and the mountain passes will face increased danger of avalanches.

Just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Washington Department of Transportation said westbound Interstate 90 at Ellensburg and Snoqualmie Pass was being closed all night and would not reopen until the morning “due to freezing rain and avalanche danger.” The eastbound lanes of the Pass were closed later to clear multiple tractor-trailers that had spun out on the highway.

It will be the most rain to hit Western Washington since October.