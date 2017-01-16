Video catches nanny burning toddler with curling iron: ‘It was a long week and I was tired’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A New York nanny is accused of deliberately burning a toddler with a hot curling iron.

Mother Angela Persaud was furious when she and her husband noticed the burns on her son Xander's fingers and legs. The boy told them they came from a red hot curling iron.

When the parents looked at their nanny cam video, they were horrified.

"You see her with the curling iron. She tests it to make sure it's hot and then when he jumps because it burns him she continues to touch his foot again and then goes for his hands a few times," said Angela Persaud, the boy's mother.

According to WPIX, detectives arrested the boy's nanny, 21-year-old Nosipho Nxumalo and charged her with assault.

Investigators say she later admitted she became frustrated with Xander and tried to discipline him.

“It was a long week and I was tired. The child wouldn’t listen so I wanted to discipline him with the iron, so I burned him with it,” Nxumalo told authorities, according to WABC.

Xander turns three next week. Although he was not seriously burned and was not hospitalized. His family says he seems shaken by the incident.

"She did say 'It was very frustrating. He was being bad earlier.' She said he hit her earlier. Well, he's going to be three, you know. There's a reason why they call it the terrible two's. They do that a lot."

Angela says the nanny had worked for them for just a few weeks.

"It's the most disgusting thing, Angela said. "I mean, you see someone physically...someone you trust. This isn't something that just happened once. So, my heart skips beats because I don't know what I don't know."