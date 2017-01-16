Martin Luther King Jr. Day march in downtown Seattle to call for social justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- People will march through the streets of Seattle to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. On Monday, organizers say they will leave Garfield High School and walk to the federal building in downtown Seattle.

The march will head north up 23rd Avenue, then west along Union Street, and continue down Madison Street until demonstrators reach 2nd Avenue.

Participants are encouraged to bring signs and carry banners.

There are several other events also planned including a career fair and two rallies.

The march starts at 12:30 pm at 23rd Avenue and East Jefferson.