Father, son swept out to sea at Oregon beach

EUGENE, Ore. — The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for a man and a young boy who were swept out to sea along the southern coast of Oregon.

The Register-Guard reports that the names of the 31-year-old man and his 3-year-old son have not yet been released. The man is from the Eugene area.

Oregon State Police say the father and son were on a beach in Curry County near Floras Lake on Sunday when a wave pulled them out to sea. The boy’s mother was also at the scene.

The Coast Guard searched the area by helicopter and state troopers were on the ground looking for the victims.

State police spokesman Capt. Bill Fugate says the waves were large Sunday because of an approaching storm.