Eastern Washington football coach Baldwin leaving to take offensive coordinator job at Cal

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington University football coach Beau Baldwin announced Monday that, after nine seasons, he is leaving EWU to take the offensive coordinator position at the University of California-Berkeley.

EWU Athletic Director Bill Chaves announced that assistant coaches Aaron Best and Jeff Schmedding will serve as co-interim head coaches until Baldwin’s replacement is announced.

In nine seasons at Eastern, Baldwin was 85-32 overall and 58-14 in the Big Sky Conference. He has taken the Eagles to the playoffs six times.

“As hard as it is to leave – and I want it to be hard because if it’s hard it means something – this one is right,” Baldwin said in a statement. “It’s an incredible opportunity for my family and our career.”

Baldwin will serve at Cal under Justin Wilcox, who was named the new head coach of the Bears on Jan. 14. Wilcox was previously an assistant coach at Cal, USC and Boise State, and most recently at Wisconsin.