Bill to repeal death penalty introduced in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A bipartisan group of Washington state leaders announced proposed legislation to abolish the death penalty.

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson made the announcement during a news conference in the state capitol Monday afternoon. He was joined by Governor Jay Inslee and former Republican A.G. Rob McKenna.

“The bill we are proposing is straightforward. It eliminates the death penalty in Washington state as a sentencing option for aggravated murder. It mandates instead a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole,” Ferguson said. “It is time for the legislature to take a vote.”

Inslee imposed a moratorium on capital punishment in 2014, but repeal bills introduced since that time have stalled in the Legislature.

Last month, Inslee invoked the moratorium as he reprieved Clark Elmore, who was sentenced to death for the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl.

Reprieves aren’t pardons and don’t commute the sentences of those condemned to death. Under Inslee’s system, death-row inmates will remain in prison rather than face execution.

Elmore is the first of Washington’s death row inmates to exhaust his appeals since the moratorium was put in place. He remains at the state prison in Walla Walla, along with seven other death row inmates.