Body found after fire destroys Vancouver strip mall; homicide probe opened

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says it has opened a homicide investigation after a body was found in the ruins of a Vancouver strip mall destroyed by fire over the weekend.

The Columbian newspaper reports (https://goo.gl/HmQh2Q ) that crews responded Sunday morning and found Sifton Plaza fully engulfed in flames. The complex included the Oasis Market convenience store, where the body was found, and three other tenants: a barber shop, a pet supply store and a pet grooming business.

No information has been disclosed about the victim, the cause of death or circumstances leading to the fire.

Three dozen firefighters fought the blaze but the $500,000 building was a total loss. Officials say water sprayed onto the fire turned to ice, and sanding crews were called in to treat a street.