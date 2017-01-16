2 deputies shot in Northern Idaho expected to recover

BLANCHARD, Idaho – Authorities say two sheriff’s deputies shot while trying to arrest a man in northern are expected to recover.

Coeur d’Alene police Detective Jared Reneau says the deputies were both shot three times, but their injuries were not life-threatening. They were in surgery Monday afternoon.

The Spokesman-Review reports the deputies were shot about 11:30 a.m. while trying to arrest a man with a warrant in Blanchard, Idaho. The suspect was also shot. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

The names of the officers and the suspect weren’t immediately released.