Troopers: Pedestrian running across I-5 struck, killed by SUV

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Troopers are investigating a fatal SUV vs. pedestrian crash that occurred Sunday afternoon on Interstate 5.

Around 2:30 p.m., a pedestrian ran across the northbound lanes of I-5 at Thorne Lane in Lakewood, Washington State Patrol troopers said. They were then struck by a 2010 Jeep Liberty in the southbound lanes, troopers said.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition, West Pierce County Fire officials said. They were pronounced dead a short time later.

It was not immediately known why the pedestrian was running across the interstate. The age and sex of the pedestrian was not immediately released.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, all lanes of southbound I-5 in Lakewood were closed around 2:30 p.m. due to the crash.

Lanes were reopened by 5 p.m.