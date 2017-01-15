Theft recovery device helps police track stolen vehicles, but is it worth it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Every 45 seconds, a car is stolen in the United States. Western Washington appears to be a hot spot. According to numbers from the FBI, the Seattle - Tacoma area ranks 20th in the nation for most car thefts.

You already know to park in well-lit area, lock your car and set the alarm. But now, the experts are PEMCO Insurance tell us, some folks are turning to the help of theft recovery systems.

"It's not a traditional alarm that makes noise," Kristine Zewe, a underwriting quality analyst at PEMCO, explained. "A theft recovery system uses technology to pin point the location of your vehicle and tell police where they can find it for you."

There are two types of theft recovery systems. One uses a radio signal, the other GPS.

"LoJack uses radio signal to notify police cruisers of where your vehicle has been located," Zewe said. "GPS systems [like OnStar] have a service adviser that will notify the police and in some cases disable the vehicle."

Either option will cost you. LoJack can be installed on both new and used cars. It costs around $700, but only works in certain areas. OnStar is available on select GM models and is subscription based. It costs around $25 per month.

So, is it worth it?

"You also want to consider if the cost is worth it compared to the cost of your vehicle," Zewe said, "like if your vehicle is routinely kept in a secure garage and in a low crime area.

A dealer might also tell you that a theft recovery device will cut your insurance costs.It does. But according to Consumer Reports, the discount, which can range from 10 percent to 30 percent of your comprehensive insurance premium, might not warrant an expensive dealer-installed system. Check the price of the system versus how much you`ll save on your insurance discount.

Also, shop around. Consumer Reports says you`ll often spend far less buying a vehicle recovery system from an auto-security specialty shop than from a dealership. Just make sure that you install one that`s authorized for your vehicle. If it isn't, you risk voiding your warranty.

But the bottom line ...

"It's always better to avoid having your car stolen then to try to recover it," Zewe said.

Zewe recommends a cheaper alternative to these vehicle recovery systems. The good 'ol steering wheel lock. For less than $50, she says, the device seems to discourage amateur car thieves.

Also, if you have a garage ... use it! And NEVER leave your car running in the driveway to warm it up.