Seattle police searching for man who fatally stabbed his roommate

SEATTLE — Police are looking for a man who stabbed his roommate to death Sunday in South Seattle.

Officers were called to an assault with weapons shortly before 10 p.m. in the 8400 block of Rainier Avenue South, Seattle police said.

Not much information was immediately available, but police told Q13 News photographers they were looking for a 23-year-old man who fatally stabbed his roommate.

The exact location of the stabbing, or what led up to the incident was not immediately known.

