Police: 7 coffee stand robberies in Snohomish County

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Seven baristas in coffee stands along the I-5 corridor have been victims of armed robberies or attempted armed robberies. The most recent coffee stands were hit Saturday.

Arlington police say a man walked up to Triple Shot Expresso at 500 N. Olympic Avenue at about 1:35 p.m. Saturday and implied he had a weapon and demanded money. The victim refused and locked the stand window. The suspect then fled on foot.

About 30 minutes later, police say a man approached another stand in the 17300 block of Smokey Point Boulevard where he implied he had a weapon and demanded money from the register. This time the victim complied and the suspect fled on foot.

Police say in both incidents, the suspect was described as a white man in his late 20s, approximately 6 feet tall with a skinny build, brown hair, brown eyes, and scruffy facial hair. He was wearing a camouflage hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Detectives from Arlington and Everett are investigating these two incidents, in addition to five previous espresso stand robberies reported in Everett, Marysville, and Arlington. Those robberies took place between January 3 to January 11, 2017.

Police can not confirm if the most recent cases are connected to the five previous robberies.

The victims in the five previous robberies describe the suspect as a white man in his 20s or 30s with scruffy facial hair. The victims also say the suspect had sunken eyes.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects in any of these incidents or his locations is asked to contact 911.