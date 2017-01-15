Looking for a lazy buddy to binge watch TV with? Watson is your guy! #WhyNotMePets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDMOND -- If you're looking for a buddy to watch some football or binge watch your favorite show, Watson is your guy.

Q13 FOX is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance's #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Watson find a loving home.

Watson is a three-year-old cattle dog mix. Right now, he's living at Motley Zoo Animal Rescue in Redmond.

"Watson is a very very loving dog, he's pretty much a couch potato, too. He loves to just hang out," Jme Thomas from the rescue told Q13. "He's a little insecure about the outside world, so he's kind of a home body."

Watson is a low energy guy who enjoys a nice stroll with his family. A while back, Watson underwent hip surgery, so now he doesn't have much interest in a game of fetch or morning run. We're told, he'd much rather watch you work out than do it himself.

If you're interested in adopting Watson go to Motley Zoo Animal Rescue's website. Or email the rescue for an application at adopt@motleyzoo.org.