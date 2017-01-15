× Know it. Name it. Stop it. January marks National Stalking Awareness Month

Police and other organization are working to draw attention to a dangerous crime this month that affects not only the victims but their families. That crime is stalking.

January is National Stalking Awareness Month.

Whether it’s online or in person, stalking can cause victims enormous anxiety. One in 7 victims will move and 1 in 5 cases involve violence.

According to the National Center for Victims of Crime, 7.5 million people are stalked each year in the United States. Fifteen percent of women and 6 percent of men will be stalked sometime in their lifetime.

National Stalking Awareness Month began in 2003.

For more information and materials about how you can bring awareness to stalking, go to Stalkingawarenessmonth.org