Evaluation ordered for Port Angeles man accused of killing father

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — Bail has been set at $500,000 for a 27-year-old Port Angeles man following the shooting death of his father.

The Peninsula Daily News reports that a judge set the bail Friday in Clallam County Superior Court for Shay Darrow.

A mental health assessment for Darrow is planned by Tuesday at Peninsula Behavioral Health.

Authorities say Clint Darrow, who owned Van Goes Take & Bake Pizza in Port Angeles, was found dead Thursday after Shay Darrow called authorities to say he had committed a homicide at his father’s house.

Shay Darrow faces a second-degree murder charge.