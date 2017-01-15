Commentary: The frustrations and fears are very real, but big picture still points up for Seahawks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Let’s be honest, the day after always hurts. For all but one team in the NFL, it comes to a crashing end, leaving everyone asking “What If?” “and “What Next?”

The Seahawks – and the 12s – are hardly immune.

But I think what yesterday reminded those of us with short-term memory is how incredibly difficult it is to win another Super Bowl title. And while we appreciate the unprecedented run of success the Hawks have had under Pete Carroll, it was another reminder of how slim the margin for error is in the NFL. Some key injuries here, some lack of depth there, one locker room blowup here, one sideline outburst there, and that Lombardi Trophy becomes ever more elusive.

As a Seahawks fan, I think our current emotions stem from two places: Frustration of what could’ve been a dynasty of Super Bowl titles the last four years, combined with the fear of this team falling further away from that ultimate goal.

Imagine sitting down at a Blackjack table with a couple chips and watching that pile of chips grow to phenomenal heights (winning the Super Bowl). You’re one card (*yard) away from doubling that pile (winning a 2nd Super Bowl), but now you find yourself with a modest pile of chips that could’ve been so much more. That’s where the Seahawks are right now: In a great position, but not an extraordinary one. The mental challenge comes from digesting “what you could’ve had” combined with the fear of losing the rest of what you do have.

I mean, Pete Carroll said it himself: Success in the NFL is fleeting. And sustaining that success is often harder than getting there in the first place.

And one’s confidence in the Seahawks current “pile of chips” stems from how much faith they put in three things:

1. The current core of veteran leaders who are signed through at least next season, and their ability to "get things right" amongst themselves inside the locker room

2. Most/all of those guys staying healthy for an entire year (This year's injury list was glaring, with Earl Thomas, Tyler Lockett, CJ Prosise, Michael Bennett, Thomas Rawls, Germain Ifedi and Kam Chancellor all missing significant time)

3. The ability for the front office to take a really hard look at their most pressing needs (in my view, the offensive line and secondary depth) and finding the RIGHT guys to fill those voids

While one can have hope, they also have to be realistic. Sure, the Seahawks are primed to take advantage of a division projected to be fairly weak next season, but we all know the best odds of reaching another Super Bowl doesn’t come with just winning a division title, but earning a top seed in the conference, a first round bye, and two home games to get there. After all, Carroll’s teams are now 0-4 in road divisional playoff games, so at this point, it’s Einstein’s definition of “insane” to think another path can realistically get them there.

And while I understand everyone has a different take, after five straight postseason runs, I’m still choosing to place my faith in Carroll and Schneider, along with their often unorthodox and bold moves, to take the right steps and make the right changes this offseason to get it done.

To take the metaphor one step further, I’m taking that modest pile of chips that we still have....taking one deep breath....closing my eyes tight....and, for better or worse, pushing them into the middle of the table and going (ahem) “All In!”