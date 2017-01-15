A change is coming: Sloppy, gusty weather headed our way

SEATTLE — Well, Seattle. It’s back to the winter normal.

The cold, dry weather we’ve seen in Seattle for more than a month is on its way out. Warm and wet is on the way in.

“We are moving from cold and dry to mild, wet and gusty,” Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said.

The change starts early this week, Kelley says. Monday will start out dry, but not nearly as cold as the past few weeks. Lows will be near freezing Monday morning.

Then the rain comes. Kelley says the wettest period will be Tuesday, with everyone picking up at least an inch of rain. The commute will Tuesday and Wednesday could be messy, with drivers not quite used to rain anymore seeing plenty.

This will be the most moisture we’ve seen since before Thanksgiving, Kelley says.

“The metro area will have sloppy commutes Tuesday and Wednesday,” Kelley said. “Standing water on the roads.”

Kelley says he expects temperatures to reach 50 degrees in the lowlands on Tuesday and Wednesday. With warm air coming in, it means the snow levels will jump up. The snow level will sit around 6,000 feet Tuesday and Wednesday, with avalanche issues near the passes expected. Some parts of the Olympics and the North Cascades will receive over five inches of rain.

Some area rivers – such as the Skokomish and the Nooksack – could see flooding.

The warm, wet pattern is short-lived, however. Kelley says the cool weather is returning, and we could see some snow next weekend for the higher hills.