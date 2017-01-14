× WATCH: Dramatic video of fire at Sumner RV

SUMNER, Wash. — Fire investigators are trying to determine what caused an RV at Sumner RV to catch fire Saturday morning. Employees say they started the used RV like they do every morning, and while it was running the front of the RV began to smoke.

Dramatic video, taken by Sumner RV, shows large flames shooting from the middle of the RV. You can also see power lines above the RV snap due to the intense heat and flames.

Two RVs were destroyed in the fire. A home nearby also received some damage.

Luckily, no one was injured.

