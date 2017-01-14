× Violent Offender Task Force searching for convicted child molester Anthony Mooney

EVERETT — The Snohomish County Violent Offender Task Force is asking for the public’s help to find convicted child molester Anthony Michael Mooney (AKA Anthony Brown). He was last known to be in the Arlington and Everett areas.

Mooney was convicted in 1999 for molesting a 4-year-old girl. He was released from prison in 2006. He was convicted of Failure to Register as a Sex offender in 2011 and Attempted Failure to Register as a Sex Offender in 2012.

If you have any information that can help deputies find him, submit it to Crime Stoppers via the P3 Tips App on your phone or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS. You can also send an anonymous tip through http://www.P3Tips.com. There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his capture.