Seattle landmark, Teatro ZinZanni, may have to move

SEATTLE — Teatro ZinZanni has been offering dinner, theater, and more to people from their tent, right outside the Seattle Center since 1998, but now developers say that tent has to go.

ZinZanni is being sold by Seattle Opera to the development company Washington Holdings and once the sale is complete, they have to move.

The theater says, it’s been looking for new locations, but haven’t secured a new home yet.

“We need more time to finish those deals, and prepare the permits to move to that site,” ZinZanni founder Norman Langill said. “So we’re asking instead of the land being a vacant spot for two or three years, could we just be here during the permitting process.”

Langill said in the best case scenario, ZinZanni would be up and running for the next 18 months. Worst case scenario, they will have to close and move sometime in early March.