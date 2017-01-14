× Seahawks’ Prosise won’t play against Falcons

ATLANTA – The Seattle Seahawks won’t get the backfield boost they were hoping for Saturday.

Rookie C.J. Prosise told Q13 News on Saturday morning that he wouldn’t be able to play against the Atlanta Falcons in the teams’ divisional playoff game Saturday afternoon.

The game kicks off at 1:35 p.m.

Prosise broke a bone in his shoulder against the Philadelphia Eagles in November.

There had been increasing speculation this week that Prosise would be ready for the game Saturday. In fact, he was out on the field warming up before the game.

But shortly after 11 a.m. Pacific time, Prosise told Q13’s Jordan Babineaux that he would be inactive.

The NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that, if the Seahawks win Saturday, Prosise will be ready to go next week for the NFC Championship.