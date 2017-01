WESTERN AUSTRALIA – A rare seadragon has been captured live on film for the first time.

Marine biologists, Greg Rouse and Josefin Stiller, filmed the seadragon in the Recherche Archipelago in Western Australia.

They named it the Ruby seadragon.

Marine biologists have known for over 150 years that at least two species of seadragons exist, but this is the first time anyone has seen this species, let alone capture it on film.