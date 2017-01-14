Man arrested after overnight fire at Bellevue mosque

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Fire crews responded to a suspicious fire at the Islamic Center of the Eastside in Bellevue early Saturday morning.

Bellevue firefighters saw 40 foot flames coming out of the back side of the building. Crews was able to save half of the building.

When police arrived just before 3 am they found a 37-year-old man near the back of the building. They arrested him on suspicion of arson. He is believed to be the only suspect.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police will be working with fire crews to investigate the cause of the fire throughout the day.

Members of the mosque tell us that the last prayer was at 7:30 Friday night and everyone was out of the building by 8:00.

The first prayer of the day wasn’t supposed to be until 6:45 a.m.Saturday.

“We just heard from a couple of the parents: ‘What would happen if our children were there and this happened in the morning? Is it safe anymore?’” said mosque member Muhamed Bakr.

Members of the mosque say just three days ago, Islamic groups and neighborhood associations met with several eastside police chiefs to talk about their safety. They say Bellevue is a place where hate crimes don’t happen.

They also say they’ve experienced some vandalism in the recent months.Something that hasn’t happened in the last five years.

Police planned to hold a news conference about the investigation later in the day.